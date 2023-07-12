One of multiple first year coaches set to take over a new program at Minot North High School gets to coach in the town he played college baseball.

Former Minot State Pitcher Bryan Krahler will be the head coach of the brand new Sentinels program.

The Fessenden Native played for the Beavers from 2008-2011, graduating with a physical education degree and staying in the Magic City ever since.

Krahler became a coach thanks to the impact his coaches had on him as a player.

He hopes to follow in their footsteps as he looks ahead at this new opportunity.

“I’ve experienced small town ball, college ball. All of those have kind of shaped who I am as a coach, and I just hope to give back to these guys and give them the opportunity to eventually move on with baseball,” Krahler said.

“If they want to play college ball, [that’s] great. If they just want to have a great high school experience, I hope I can do that for them.”