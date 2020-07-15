Baseball: Bull Moose infielder Ben Teel finding his way as a league leader

In the Northwoods League some players have separated themselves as league leaders.

One of them come from the Bismarck Bull Moose is second basemen Ben Teel. Teel comes from Montevallo college, and is off to one of the best starts at the plate in the first few weeks. Through 15 games Teel is batting over .300, and is tied for second with RBI’s in the Bismarck Pod. The second basemen knows his productivity comes from doing not too much.

“I just try to stay gap to gap,” Teel said. “I don’t think I have a ton of power, so I just try and keep it simple getting singles, doubles. I’m not really a triples guy. I got to run a little bit for that, but I’ll take what I can get.”