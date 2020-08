The Bull Moose returned to the field Monday for the first time in a week, and the extra rest worked well for Legacy alumni and UMary pitcher Paxton Miller.

Miller shined on the mound tossing 11 strikeouts in six innings. He only allowed five hits and two runs.

On the offensive side, the Bull Moose were able to get hot early scoring eight runs in the first four innings. The Bull Moose finished the game on top of the Flickertails by a score of 10-3.