Renville County outscores the Bulldogs by fifteen runs but Burlington bounced back from that game to beat the Muskrats in game one to solidify their spot in the state tournament.

District 2 Championship
Burlington Bulldogs4Renville County Muskrats23FinalGame 1
Burlington Bulldogs8Renville County Muskrats4Final Game 2

Cando’s Parker Simon gets the quality start, while his offense pours it on in the early to end Post 23’s state tournament hopes.

District 3 Championship
Rugby Post 233Cando Bearcats7Final