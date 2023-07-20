Renville County outscores the Bulldogs by fifteen runs but Burlington bounced back from that game to beat the Muskrats in game one to solidify their spot in the state tournament.

District 2 Championship Burlington Bulldogs 4 Renville County Muskrats 23 Final Game 1 Burlington Bulldogs 8 Renville County Muskrats 4 Final Game 2

Cando’s Parker Simon gets the quality start, while his offense pours it on in the early to end Post 23’s state tournament hopes.