Renville County outscores the Bulldogs by fifteen runs but Burlington bounced back from that game to beat the Muskrats in game one to solidify their spot in the state tournament.
|District 2 Championship
|Burlington Bulldogs
|4
|Renville County Muskrats
|23
|Final
|Game 1
|Burlington Bulldogs
|8
|Renville County Muskrats
|4
|Final
|Game 2
Cando’s Parker Simon gets the quality start, while his offense pours it on in the early to end Post 23’s state tournament hopes.
|District 3 Championship
|Rugby Post 23
|3
|Cando Bearcats
|7
|Final