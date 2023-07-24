Des Lacs-Burlington took the road less traveled to state in the winter and spring, needing a game winning three from Jake Schaefer in basketball, and a win or go home victory in baseball regionals to make both Class B State Tournaments.

“We don’t ever make it easy, we always seem to lose that first one,” Burlington Pitcher and Catcher Jake Schaefer said.

Similar to the school baseball season, the Burlington Legion Team needed just one win in the district championship series, responding from a 19 run loss in game one with an 8-4 win over Renville County in game two to claim their spot in Carrington.

“My coaches just said to calm down, just be yourself up there and I just took that out to game two and just did my thing,” Burlington Pitcher and Outfielder Braden Nelson said.

“We just kind of re-thought everything and brought energy. We heard the music playing, so we just got ready to go. We were way more ready when me and Drew started the game off with a walk, so I think that helped a lot, getting runners on to start the game early,” Burlington Pitcher and Infielder Paxton Ystaas said.

While a large portion of the Bulldogs roster just played at state for DLB, this is the first chance to play on the big stage for some of the players like Infielder Connor Kunz.

“It’s just joy. I don’t know what to expect, I’ve never gone to the actual state tournament, so now we’re just enjoying winning this game, and it’s just joy I guess,” Kunz said.

Something that played a big part in the ultimate result in the District Two tournament was the first round bye and day off between games Burlington got as the top seed.

“That was major definitely, because our pitching doesn’t go super deep compared to other teams like especially Mohall (Renville County). It really helped a lot and it was really nice to be able to take a day’s rest and then only have to play four games total to go to state,” Kunz said.

For Wednesday’s opening round of play at state … the focus is on being consistent with the fundamentals.

“I think the mindset is just being calm and not overdoing things, but also having the mindset of being aggressive and just being aggressive at the plate and then also just making the easy plays in the field,” Schaefer said.