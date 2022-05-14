Class A and B teams took to the diamond on Saturday in important region matchups with just three weeks remaining until the state tournament.

Class A Scores:

(G1) Mandan (10), Century (5)

(G2) Mandan (11), Century (5)

(G1) St. Mary’s (3), Bismarck (2)

(G2) St. Mary’s (3), Bismarck (1)

(G1) Dickinson (10), Legacy (5)

(G2) Dickinson (13), Legacy (3)

Class B Scores:

(G1) Bishop Ryan (13), South Prairie-Max (6)

(G2), Bishop Ryan (13), South Prairie-Max (3)

(G1) Velva-Drake/Anamoose (2), Central McLean (1)

(G2) Velva-Drake/Anamoose (15), Central McLean (4)

