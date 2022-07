The Bismarck Capitals and Senators settled some unfinished business on Dwyer Field Wednesday, resuming a rain-suspended game that was started back on June 20th.

Wednesday Legion Baseball Scores:

(G1) Bismarck Capitals (10), Bismarck Senators (9) – Resumed Game from June 20th

(G2) Bismarck Capitals (8), Bismarck Senators (9) – Nonconference Game

(G1) Bismarck Scarlets (1), Hazen Astros (14)

(G2) Bismarck Scarlets (7), Hazen Astros (15)