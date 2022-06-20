The Legion Baseball season was back in action on Monday, as the Bismarck Capitals hosted the Bismarck Senators with hopes of getting a doubleheader played before the rain.

Legion Baseball Scores:

(G1) Bismarck Capitals (7), Bismarck Senators (6)

(G2) Bismarck Capitals (9), Bismarck Senators (8) – Suspended after 4 innings due to rain

(G1) Mandan A’s (6), Dickinson Volunteers (5)

(G2) Mandan A’s (6), Dickinson Volunteers (12) – Called after 6 innings due to rain

(G1) Fargo Post 400 (6), Dickinson Roughriders (12)

(G2) Fargo Post 400 (1), Dickinson Roughriders (4)