Casselton finished up a spotless run through the Class A Legion State Baseball Tournament with a 14-4 win over The Fargo Post 2 Jets.

“Just feels awesome, these guys have worked real hard. This is my last year at Casselton, and to go out on a state championship with my last game with these guys is pretty special,” Casselton Head Coach Tyler Schmidt said.

“It doesn’t even feel real, finally got the job done and finished the deal. A lot of chokes in our life and not finishing out the job, but God is good, that’s all I can say,” Casselton Center Fielder and tournament MVP Alex Everson said.