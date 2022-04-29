Bismarck and Century renewed their rivalry on the baseball diamond on Friday in a race against the rain. Unfortunately, play was suspended in the third inning due to the weather.
The Patriots were leading 11-5 at the time the game was suspended.
by: Luke Gamble
Posted:
Updated:
Bismarck and Century renewed their rivalry on the baseball diamond on Friday in a race against the rain. Unfortunately, play was suspended in the third inning due to the weather.
The Patriots were leading 11-5 at the time the game was suspended.