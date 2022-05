The WDA Baseball Tournament took an interesting turn on Friday, as a pair of upsets in the semifinals set up an unlikely region title game between Century and Minot.

Scores:

#1 Dickinson Midgets (3), #4 Century Patriots (8) – WDA Semifinal

#2 Legacy Sabers (6), #6 Minot Magicians (9) – WDA Semifinal

#5 Jamestown Blue Jays (6), #8 St. Mary’s Saints (2) – Elimination Game

#3 Mandan Braves (11), #7 Williston Coyotes (2) – Elimination Game