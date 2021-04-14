Baseball: Century finding leadership from behind the plate

Century dropped their opening series with Minot, but knows this season is young, and so is the team.

Not a single player has played at the varsity level. But one Patriot that is looking to step up is Jared Sarsten from behind the plate. The senior catcher is coming in navigating a new pitching rotation as well as captaining a new defense each game, but he’s ready for the challenge.

“I enjoy it a lot,” says senior Jared Sarsten. “Because everyone is looking at you every play because someone has to catch that ball. Someone has to block that ball, direct the infielders of where they want to put that ball. I enjoy it because everyone’s looking at you and you got to make sure that you’re doing everything right. So it puts pressure on you, but you just have to own it.”