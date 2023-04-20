The Century Patriots are off to a slow start, but don’t let that fool you into thinking they can’t win the WDA again.

Century enters the year with a lot of experience from the state tournament, but there’s a mix of different classes that they feel have an edge mentally. While the juniors are the class that may have more talent, players say the seniors are being more vocal and playing with a chip on their shoulder.

“My age, the seniors this year, we’ve always been an outcast group I’d like to say,” says Carter Kreuger. “We haven’t made it to any big tournaments but I want to say the grade below us, they made it to the World Series a few years ago so it wasn’t nothing new to them.”

“It’s about putting the pieces together,” says Gavin Lill. “But once we put the pieces together, it’s just like any other Century sports in the last couple of years. Just like football, we get on a big run and we kind of get going and we carry momentum.”

Century will look to grab their first win of the year Tuesday when they travel to Watford City for a doubleheader.