While the games are on hold, teams are finally making their way back to practice, including the Century Patriots, who are off to a good start to the year on the diamond.

Now that baseball is in an offseason for the foreseeable future, the Patriots will look to use that time in the best ways they can.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” says head coach Kent Schweigert. “We are going to play this year yet. It’s just when. And it’s all dependent on the weather and everything but we just talked to them about now we just got to get better when we are inside. We’re not outside, but there’s a lot of things we can do better inside.”

“It’s definitely a mental thing,” says senior Luke Pengilly. “Just staying in the game, staying up with everyone else. Just staying hot, playing catch whenever possible.”