Baseball: Century’s rotation the key to a 3rd straight title

Century baseball is making winning state titles a habit, taking two in a row and looking forward to their chance for a three-peat, and it all starts on the mound.

The WDA will once again have to take on a rotation that could be considered one of the best in North Dakota. Led by Cade Feeney, Century is in contention for another state title.

“It’s kind of just been, that we’ve kept pushing each other just to see how great we could be,” said Feeney. “And it was kind of fun to see how all of us just changed overall, so I think that was the big part in practice. Just playing catch with each other and just motivating each other to get better.”

Along with Feeney, the rotation fills out with Connor Hanson, Skyler Reidinger and Connor Weikum. All of them seniors, all with experience in pressure-packed innings.

“They’re used to being in big games,” head coach Kent Schweigert said. “And they’ve been pitching for a long time so the biggest thing is just that experience where they don’t get rattled. They stay calm, they get the ball back and they work fast and they just go out there and they love to compete.”

Schweigert knows he has options on the mound and will lean on keeping them fresh and healthy come postseason time.

“We really worry about taking care of arms,” said Schweigert. “We don’t rush them, we limit their pitches. They can throw early on and so we can build up that, build up the strength.”

Of course, a three-peat is nice, but these players say it’s not what they’ll be thinking about this season.

“Most of us guys, we’re thinking about that senior season,” Feeney said. “Probably the last time that we’ll be playing together with a few guys so obviously going in there, we just want to enjoy it. Our last season with each other and so hopefully we get that season.”