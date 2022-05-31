The Century Patriots took the toughest road to win a WDA Tournament title, beating three teams that are also going to the Class A State Baseball Tournament from the west.

That kind of gauntlet has the Patriots confident, players saying they are playing their best baseball of the season, and it all starts with the little things on offense, knowing they can squeeze a few runs home when they need to in a close game.

“You know a big thing this weekend that wasn’t that present in the middle of the season was our base running,” says senior Joe LaDuke. “We’re getting a lot smarter on the base paths. We’re not getting doubled off. Taking extra bases.”

“They can drag bunt and they are really good at sacrificing bunting and moving runners around and so on,” says head coach Kent Schweigert. “We’ve got a pretty good bunting team and we can use that to our advantage.”