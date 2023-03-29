The defending WDA Champs are ready to get back on the field, Century opening up the first full week of practices with the varsity roster set.

The team is excited to get things going after a hot finish to last year. A lot of the roster returns which means that the momentum is something they can use. Head Coach Kent Schweigert says his biggest area of concern is his rotation, finding guys that can throw strikes on a consistent basis.

“Last year, we walked a lot of people last year,” says Schweigert. “We had a lot of base on balls and that puts a lot of stress on your defense. And that’s one thing that changed towards the end of the year. We got better at that and we didn’t stress our defense as much. But that’s what we really talk about is let your defense do the work. We have a good defense behind you and don’t give those free passes.”