The Class B Independent baseball state tournament ended Sunday with LaMoure taking home the state championship over Kidder County.

LaMoure jumped out to 5-0 lead through three innings and never looked back, winning the game by a final of 7-0.

Earlier in the day, Langdon took down Renville County 5-0 to claim third place in the tournament.

In the consolation championship, it was Velva who won 9-8 to take home fifth place.