BISMARCK, N.D. — The 2023 legion baseball season is in full swing for the Mandan Chiefs, there is a familiar face, Lucas Burgum, who has returned to the team for his fourth season.

“Mandan has always meant so much to me and so thankful to have really good coaches teach me how to play baseball the right way and everything like that,” Burgman says. “So, coming out here, it’s fun to put on the green and gold and go fight for the boys.”

Burgum has had a strong start to the season. In the BNC Border Battle last weekend, he was the Most Valuable Offensive Player, leading the Chiefs to a 4-0 record.

“I was just glad to contribute on the home field with all the fans,” Burgum adds. “You know, little league tournament was going on. All little dudes in the stands, so it was just nice to go out there, put some w’s together, and have little guys come cheer us on.”

Burgum’s success is an extension of the work he has put in. During his freshman campaign at Alexandria Technical and Community College, he saw his fastball velocity increase drastically.

“I think it’s been really fun to see just how he’s grown,” Chiefs head coach Jake Kincaid says. “You know, I’ve coached him since he was 15 and really, he took a huge jump from last summer to this summer. Had a great year out of his junior college. And it was really just kind of fun to watch that maturation.”

“I just met some guys at the right time,” Burgum says. “You know, a couple good buddies, they’re really into strength and conditioning. And we’d go workout a couple of time a day; mobility, strength training, everything. And we just kind of worked our tails a found a way to be that guy.”

With his experience at the collegiate level and the Chiefs, Burgum has adopted a leadership role that is being recognized by his teammates and coaches.

“He’s been a great example for our kids ever since he was, you know, 15 or 16 himself, so he’s always been a kid you have to pry from the baseball field,” Kincaid adds. “For him to bring that to our team as a leader has been really exciting to see again for the next couple of weeks, but just the start has been exciting to see how they gravitate towards him for our younger kids.”

“It’s really nice,” Seth Arenz says. “He provides like a lot of experience to the team and someone that all the young guys can look up to and follow in what he does. I’d say he’s like the ideal teammate.”

This season will be Burgum’s last with the Chiefs, but he is excited for the rest of the season.