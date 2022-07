The Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament is underway in Watford City, the first of five days with hopes of a state title on the line.

Class A State Tournament Scores:

Williston Oilers (0), Wahpeton Post 20 (11)

Bismarck Senators (2), Casselton Haymakers (8)

Bismarck Representatives (4), West Fargo Jets (5)

Watford City Walleye (4), Kindred Vikings (3)