South Prairie-Max and Renville County were among teams hosting early doubleheader to get ahead of the stormy weather
Class B Baseball Scores
|South Prairie-Max
|Central Mclean
|Game One
|Final
|South Prairie-Max
|Central Mclean
|Final
|Final
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
South Prairie-Max and Renville County were among teams hosting early doubleheader to get ahead of the stormy weather
Class B Baseball Scores
|South Prairie-Max
|Central Mclean
|Game One
|Final
|South Prairie-Max
|Central Mclean
|Final
|Final
|Final
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now