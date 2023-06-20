Legion baseball rosters often feature a lot of similar players to the school teams, but Burlington gets one major addition for summer ball.

The Bulldogs add Conner Kunz for a second straight season from Berthold to play first base.

Kunz returned to full health after recovering from a torn labrum to play for the Bombers this past spring, where he took home all region honors.

Getting to play for a more competitive team in the summer is one thing he enjoys about Legion baseball.

It’s just way different ball going out there thinking that we’re going to win this game and knowing that we’ll win this games is way more fun. Everyone’s really nice, really inviting and brought me in especially after I had my hurt shoulder,” Kunz said.

“Our team started to bond with him the first day he came to play. Watching him try to stretch his hurt shoulder was a little funny to watch but we got to know him and became teammates with him,” Pitcher Paxton Ystass said.

Burlington is coming off a third place finish in District 2 last season.

Summer ball offers a great chance for underclassman to get playing time … and another chance to compete for a state tournament bid as a team.

“It helps the younger players develop a lot. Spring ball is more serious I’d say, just trying to go out there and win. In summer, you’re able to bring up younger kids and go out there and just compete and have fun and just help people develop faster,” Ystass said.

“They’ve all been to state 3-4 times, every single one of them. I’ve never been once so hopefully this season we can make it my first trip but we’ve just got to go out and have fun I guess,” Kunz said.