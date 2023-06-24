BISMARCK, N.D. — The first day of action in the 2023 Corbett Field Invitational extended into the early evening hours on Saturday.
Saturday Scores
|Devils Lake Storm
|4
|Hillsboro/Central Valley
|6
by: Ryan Blank
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ryan Blank
Posted:
Updated:
BISMARCK, N.D. — The first day of action in the 2023 Corbett Field Invitational extended into the early evening hours on Saturday.
Saturday Scores
|Devils Lake Storm
|4
|Hillsboro/Central Valley
|6
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now