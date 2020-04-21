Baseball: Cougars staying confident

Last season didn’t go as planned for Central McLean baseball. The Cougars finished last in the region with just one win, but they hope one minor change can propel them this season.

“A lot of us last year we’d just go up to bat, we just had no confidence at all,” outfielder Kaleb Blotske said.

“You have to have everybody’s confidence behind you,” catcher Gunner Jacobs said.

One word. It’s just that simple for the Cougars. A changing attitude that could mean new results.

“That will be such a huge difference, because then maybe you’ll get another hit in a game, and that could lead to more wins,” Blotske said. “once you get to that step, I think then you’ll be getting more wins because you’ll be more confident.”

That confidence boost could be as simple as one hit leading to another.

“Momentum is everything in baseball,” Jacobs said. “If you start getting hits stringed together that’s a real thing.”

The Cougars have had success offensively making defense and pitching the key for the young team, which is where Blotske and Jacobs say their new approach is most important.

“When you watch the good teams play they’re not out there scared,” Jacobs said. “They’re out there, ‘Oh, I hope this one comes to me,’ because they have this confidence in them because everyone is backing them up. That’s exactly what we need to do.”

The Cougars will get back to the basics defensively, and they think that ‘next play’ mentality could lead them on a region championship run this season.

“We just have tow rod hard in practice and get better every day, and stay confident at the same time,” Blotske said.