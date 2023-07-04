BISMARCK, N.D. — A crosstown rivalry between the Mandan Chiefs and Bismarck Govs takes center stage on the fourth of July at Veterans Memorial Ballpark.

Tuesday’s matchup marks the third time in the last week that these two teams have clashed. And the Govs look forward to these matchups each year.

“It’s definitely the most fun games I think we play because kind of a cross-town rivalry, but we’ve been playing against them for like the longest time,” Govs infielder Tommy Kraljic says. “Ever since we were nine years old. And I think that just brings like more ciompetitiveness to each game and makes it even more fun.”

“It’s always a great atmosphere,” Govs pitcher Michael Fagerlund adds. “I wouldn’t say it’s even like a rivalry cause we love the Mandan guys, but we have fun with them, but it’s definitely good team versus good team, sojust go out and see who’s better that year.”

The Govs won the previous two matchups and can clinch the regular season series with a win tonight before their final matchup a week on July 11th.