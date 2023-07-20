The Larks score seven runs in the first three innings, propelling them to victory. After tonight’s win the Larks improve to 5-12 with the win on Harry Potter Night.
|Minot Hot Tots
|8
|Bismarck Larks
|12
|Final
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
