The Bismarck Larks made Monday night a throwback night to the 1990s, with the revival of the Dakota Rattlers baseball team.

The Rattlers hosted the Minot Mallards (AKA the Minot Hot Tots) for a home-and-home series.

It was pitching and defense early for both teams, who have great plays in the field, but the Larks ended up victorious with another home victory, 6-1.