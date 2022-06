The Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament is back in Bismarck, with six games on the slate Friday to get things started.

Day One Scores:

Bismarck 15’s (13), Bismarck Representatives (4)

Bismarck Representatives (10), Fargo Post 400 Comets (10)

Bismarck Senators (6), Beulah Cyclones (0)

Stanley Stingers (0), Bismarck 15’s (23)

Bismarck Senators (10), Bismarck Scarlets (2)

West Fargo Vets (6), Beulah Cyclones (1)