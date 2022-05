Day One came and went in Mandan, with three of the top four seeds moving on, and Minot pulling off the upset of the host Braves.

Scores:

#1 Dickinson Midgets (11), #8 St. Mary’s Saints (0) – Five Innings

#4 Century Patriots (7), #5 Jamestown Blue Jays (5)

#2 Legacy Sabers (11), #7 Williston Coyotes (0) – Five Innings

#3 Mandan Braves (4), #6 Minot Magicians (5)