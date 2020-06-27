Baseball: Day one of Heilman Invite in the books

Minot is the hub of Babe Ruth Baseball this weekend, hosting the Heilman Invitational Tournament for Class AA teams.

There was some exciting action throughout the day, including the Mandan Chiefs. Mandan lost in heartbreaking fashion against East Grand Forks, with the tying run thrown out at home in a 6-5 loss.

Minot and Mandan exploded with runs in their matchup, with the Chiefs winning a thriller, 16-15.

The Bismarck Governors played in the evening, pulling off their own comeback, winning over Pierre 8-7.