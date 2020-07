Day one of the two day Capital City Invitational kicked off on Saturday. Four teams from North Dakota and one team from Minnesota are competing in the tournament. The five teams are the Bismarck Capitals, Bismarck B Capitals, Bismarck Senators, Hettinger-Scranton Bears and the Stephen-Argyle Storm.

After day one, the Hettinger-Scranton Bears lead the way with a 2-0 record.