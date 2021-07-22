Baseball: Day three highlights from the District One Tournament

Just four teams remained entering day three of the District One Tournament, with plenty of big-time performances as well as clutch hitting leading the way.

Thursday Baseball Scores:
Garrison Titans (8), Hettinger Bears (1)
Hazen Astros (9), Belfield/South Heart Knights (5) – elimination game
(G1) Mandan Chiefs (1), Dickinson Roughriders (12)
(G2) Mandan Chiefs (2), Dickinson Roughriders (7) – canceled due to lightning after 4 innings
(NW) Bismarck Larks (3), Duluth Huskies (2)
(EL) Badlands Big Sticks (11), Wheat City Whiskey Jacks (4)

