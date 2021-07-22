Baseball: Day three highlights from the District One Tournament

A new City Hall is on the horizon in the Magic City.

City officials and architects held an open house Thursday to answer any questions the public had and people could look at blueprints of the building's new design.

City Engineer Lance Meyer says this project has been in the works for a while and is excited to get construction starting soon.

Starting here sometime probably sometime later this fall, maybe like November potentially right after the first of the year, kind of depends on when things get bid," he said. "It's about a year build so move-in date would be the end of '22 or early '23 for city staff."