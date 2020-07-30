Baseball: Day two at the Class A West Regional sees plenty of runs, drama

It was a wild day in Jamestown at the Class A West Regional Tournament with runs, tickets punched to state, and teams going home for good.

In the early games, the Mandan A’s eliminated the Bismarck Senators with a 13-7 win, while the Dickinson Volunteers took down the Williston Oilers 4-3 despite getting just one hit.

In the state qualifiers, the Bismarck Representatives came back from a five run deficit to win over the Minot Metros 11-6, while the Bismarck Capitals lost in extras to the Jamestown Eagles, 2-1.

