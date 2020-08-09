Baseball: Day two of the Class B independent baseball state tournament

Saturday marked the second day of the three day Class B independent baseball state tournament.

In game one, Thomson shut out Hazen 15-0 behind a perfect game on the mound from Clay Odenbach.

In game two, Velva jumped out to an early lead over Garrison 6-1. The 39ers hung on to win 6-3.

Game three of the day was a match up with a winner heading to the state championship. Lamoure over powered Lamoure to win 7-5.

The final game of the day was Kidder County against Langdon. Langdon jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Kidder County mounted a comeback to win 6-3.

