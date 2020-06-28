Baseball: Day two of the Heilman Invite brings excitement for championship Sunday

The Heilman Invitational brought a full day of action to Corbet Field in Minot on Saturday.

The Mandan Chiefs started the day against Pierre, South Dakota. The Chiefs jumped out to an early 6-1 lead through the fourth inning. Pierre would go on to rally, but the Chiefs hold them off to win 7-6.

In game two, the Chiefs faced off with the Bismarck Governors. It was a back and forth game, but the Chiefs pull out the win 6-5.

Later in the day, the home team Minot Vistas had their shot against Pierre, but the Vistas could not get much going offensively. They would fall 6-3.

East Grand Forks will face off against the Mandan Chiefs Sunday afternoon for the Heilman Invitational championship.

