Baseball: Defense the focus during the dog days of summer for the Bismarck Senators

The Bismarck Senators are coming off of a win in Williston on Monday night, and want to hold onto their good play of late.

The Sens have limited runs and are determined to improve on the defense. They feel that working on fielding these next few weeks could jump them up in the standings.

“We got to limit errors. I think that’s our biggest thing,” says Brett Martin. “We had, in our first game, a lot of errors but then, we slowly improved time after time. I think our last game, we had zero so we’re definitely improving on that and I think that’s our biggest challenge right now. “