Wednesday was the final day of region tournaments across the state. All teams are fighting in a win or go-home games to punch their Class B state tournament ticket. The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers and North Star Bearcats each one their region tournaments to head to Fargo for the state tournament.

Region 5 Tournament Scores:

#1 North Star Bearcats 6, #2 Rugby Panthers 5 (Championship Game)

Region 7 Tournament Scores:

#1 Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers 0, #2 Renville County Muskrats 1 (Game 1)

#1 Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers 14, #2 Renville County Muskrats 4 (Championship Game)