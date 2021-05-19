Baseball: Des Lacs-Burlington enters Region Seven Tournament as three seed

The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers Baseball team is going into the Region seven tournament as three seed.

Head Coach BJ Karhoff is preaching to his young players to pay attention to hitting with guys on base, which will help them grab a few wins this postseason.

“From the plate, it’s a time thing, some of these players are just going to take some time getting the timing down and just get comfortable,” says Karhoff.

“Just tell them to go up there and do your thing, they’re young but they all have a lot of experience and they’re all good players,” says Senior Catcher Parker Benzmiller.

