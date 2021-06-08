Baseball: Dickinson hoping to carry momentum from spring into summer

The Dickinson Roughriders are hitting the field this week just a few days after finishing a state tournament run as a high school team.

Dickinson is one of a few teams that is made up of mainly all the same guys from the high school season.

The Dickinson Midgets finished third in the state tournament, and less than a week later they will be back on the field for their first summer league game as the Roughriders. Those players hope they can carry their momentum from the spring to the summer for another state tournament run.

“Our mindset is just keep on rolling,” Dickinson center fielder Carson Weiler said. “Not many teams get to end the season with a win, so we’re just going to try to ride off of that even though we didn’t get exactly what we wanted. We sent our seniors off right that season, and so we’re just going to keep riding that momentum into the summer season.”

The Roughriders start their season at home Thursday against the Bismarck Governors.