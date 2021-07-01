Baseball: Dickinson ready for the challenge of summer ball

The Dickinson Roughriders are one of the top teams to watch in the state this summer. They’re coming off a strong season in the spring as a high school team, and hoping to keep the momentum rolling.

It’s not often that teams end their season with a win, but that was the case for the Dickinson Midgets taking home third place in the state baseball tournament. As spring turns to summer, and the Midgets become the Roughriders, the goals remain the same.

“Nothing changes except your uniform color pretty much,” Dickinson Roughriders head coach Tyler Frenzel said. “Same guys, same everything. I coached them in the spring a little bit too so I got to be around there, and I think we just keep going.”

As the Roughriders hope to maintain momentum, the challenge will only get more difficult.

“We’re well aware of the position we’re in that we’re the smallest school, us and probably Mandan and Williston,” Frenzel said. “I think we enjoy the challenge a little bit. It’s that much more fun when you can come out and beat those teams and play well against them.”

Playing well starts on the mound this summer in Dickinson.

“We swung the bats pretty well during the spring season, but we had a lot of walks and walks turn in to easy runs,” outfielder and pitcher Carson Weiler said. “And we’re working harder to try to get runs ourselves, and errors come from walks too, so throwing strikes and getting outs is going to be our main focus this year.”

Coach Tyler Frenzel is also focused on the guys behind the mound. Making sure they’re ready for anything that comes their way.

Focusing on defense, just those alignments, it helps take away hits from the other teams and gets us outs when we need them,” infielder and pitcher Aiden Haich said.

“Trusting your defense, that’s the big thing,” Weiler explained. “You’ve got to trust the guys behind you. You’ve got to know if you throw a strike and they’re going to hit it you’re going to get outs. And that’s a big thing, I trust everyone behind me. That’s why I had a lot of success last year. I let them hit it. I knew I was going to get outs.”

Top dog, or underdog, the Roughriders are aware of the pressure of being one of the top teams in the state, and they’re ready for the challenge.

The Roughriders return to the diamond on Tuesday for as they host Billings for a three game series.