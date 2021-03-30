Baseball: Dickinson ready to take its place back at the top

Dickinson baseball is known for its postseason prowess, making the state tournament in three of the last four seasons, and with many returning players there could be another state tournament run in their future.

I just can’t wait to be king is the way the Simba put it, and that very well could be the motto for the Dickinson Midgets, who have waited years for this season to come around.

“Sometimes they got schnocked around a little bit, and now they’ve got to get past the fact that maybe we’re the big boys on the block, and somebody’s got to come after us,” head coach Pete Dobitz said.

The Midgets have been picked to finish second in the WDA, something the program hasn’t done since 2017, when they won the regional tournament.

“You’re never going to start out at something perfect,” senior Nick Deschamp said. “You always have to work your way up, and we’ve kind of came to that.”

Only two players graduated from last years roster, giving Dickinson veteran experience at almost every position.

“Everyone knows what they have to do at their position, and I think if we just slow down the game and know what we have to do before the play happens, I think we’ll be fine,” senior Landon Aman said.

The Midgets pride themselves on being a defensive team, but they know when it comes to scoring runs they’ll need everyone to be able to do one thing successfully.

“We’ve always been a bunting team,” Dobitz said. “Everybody in the state knows Dickinson is going to bunt, so we go right back to our fundamentals. That’s what we’re made upon, small ball.”

Long ball, or small ball, the Midgets know what it takes to get to the top, and they believe this year that’s where they’ll be.

The Midgets open their season at Watford City on April 6.