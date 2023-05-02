Ten teams were in action on the baseball diamond, including the Demons and the Magi, playing a wild doubleheader series in the Magic City.

WDA Baseball Scores:

Century Patriots2Dickinson Midgets11Final
Century Patriots6Dickinson Midgets9Final
Minot Magicians13Bismarck Demons12Final-12
Minot Magicians10Bismarck Demons0Final
Jamestown Blue Jays7Legacy Sabers2Final
Jamestown Blue Jays1Legacy Sabers3Final-8
Watford City Wolves3Mandan Braves21Final
Watford City Wolves2Mandan Braves16Final
Williston Coyotes6St. Mary’s Saints0Final
Williston Coyotes3St. Mary’s Saints6Final