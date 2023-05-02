Ten teams were in action on the baseball diamond, including the Demons and the Magi, playing a wild doubleheader series in the Magic City.
WDA Baseball Scores:
|Century Patriots
|2
|Dickinson Midgets
|11
|Final
|Century Patriots
|6
|Dickinson Midgets
|9
|Final
|Minot Magicians
|13
|Bismarck Demons
|12
|Final-12
|Minot Magicians
|10
|Bismarck Demons
|0
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|7
|Legacy Sabers
|2
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|1
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Final-8
|Watford City Wolves
|3
|Mandan Braves
|21
|Final
|Watford City Wolves
|2
|Mandan Braves
|16
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|6
|St. Mary’s Saints
|0
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|St. Mary’s Saints
|6
|Final