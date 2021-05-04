Baseball: Dickinson sweeps Century, Minot edges out Bismarck

A full slate of games in WDA baseball was headlined by a matchup between two teams tied in the standings, Century and Dickinson.
Tuesday Scores:
(G1) Century (8), Dickinson (9)
(G2) Century (1), Dickinson (15)
(G1) Minot (6), Bismarck (2)
(G2) Minot (7), Bismarck (2)
(G1) Legacy (4), Jamestown (0)
(G2) Legacy (7), Jamestown (6)
(G1) St. Mary’s (9), Williston (4)
(G2) St. Mary’s (9), Williston (5)
(G1) Mandan (18), Watford City (0)
(G2) Mandan (13), Watford City (0)
(G1) Surrey (3), Bishop Ryan (1)
(G2) Surrey (10), Bishop Ryan (13)