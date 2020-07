Tournaments started all over the state, but the focus for Friday night was at Corbett field with an entertaining nine inning game between the Minot Vistas and the Dickinson Roughriders.

It was a back and forth game with a ton of runs, before Dickinson took the lead in the 7th for good, winning 12-10.

Over in Velva, it was the debut of the Harvey Snot Otters, but it was the 39ers that grabbed the sweep with a pair of wins, 11-3 and 11-1.