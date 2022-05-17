Dickinson entered the night a win away from clinching a WDA regular-season title, while Century and Bismarck renewed their rivalry on the diamond.

Scores:

(G1) Century Patriots (4), Bismarck Demons (2)

(G2) Century Patriots (17), Bismarck Demons (1)

(G1) Watford City Wolves (1), Dickinson Midgets (8)

(G2) Watford City Wolves (2), Dickinson Midgets (18) – clinches WDA Title

(G1) Jamestown Blue Jays (10), St. Mary’s Saints (0)

(G2) Jamestown Blue Jays (12), St. Mary’s Saints (4)

(G1) Williston Coyotes (4), Mandan Braves (14)

(G2) Williston Coyotes (0), Mandan Braves (15)