Baseball: Dickinson’s defensive versatility leading to success

Dickinson’s baseball team is sitting near the top of the WDA standings after a strong start to the season.

The Midgets are averaging just over five runs allowed per game. Something they credit to their defensive flexibility and an experienced pitching staff. The veteran roster is taking advantage of their team chemistry on defense.

“The outfielders, like I said, we’ve all been playing together and our infield they can all almost interchange spots,” senior Nick Deschamp said. “We have a really solid infield and our outfield is really fast. That’s always really helpful. And of course, having a catcher whose been doing what he’s doing since he was a freshman.”

Dickinson returns home for a doubleheader against Williston on Thursday.