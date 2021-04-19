Baseball: Dickinson’s Logan Bentz a strong point behind the plate

Dickinson’s baseball team is senior heavy this year, and one of the biggest leaders on the field is behind the plate.

Senior Logan Bentz has been catching for the Midgets baseball team since his sophomore season, and his presence is felt all around the diamond, giving pitchers and coaches the confidence they need in big moments.

“I have so much confidence in him knowing that whenever I’m pitching to him I know he’s going to do his best and it’s going to end up being pretty good when he’s catching,” senior pitcher Nick Deschamp said.

“I have a lot of confidence in him,” head coach Pete Dobitz said. “Whether he’s calling the game or blocking balls I have confidence in Logan.”

Dickinson travels to take on St. Mary’s on Thursday.