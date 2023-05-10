Dickinson baseball is once again in the thick of a regional title race but is still looking for help on the mound.

Head coach Pete Dobitz has created an expectation that if you’re on his team, you will see time in the rotation. The players have answered the call, understanding that going for the perfect strikeout pitches doesn’t help in the long run, something that could balloon pitch counts, throwing strikes will also help the quality of the defense as well.

“Dobitz says if you go up there and you’re throwing balls, you’re going to rock your defense to sleep,” says Jaden Bast. “Because if your pitcher is ever not up there throwing strikes, your defense is going to get lazy and when they do hit a ball, then they’re going to bobble it and not make the play. So going up there and throwing strikes is the key for sure.”