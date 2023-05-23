The top seeded Lakers and Lions each qualified for the Class B tournament in Minot with region final wins.
|#1 Des Lacs-Burlington
|3
|#2 Renville County
|5
|Final
|#1 Des Lacs-Burlington
|11
|#2 Renville County
|6
|Final
|#1 Bishop Ryan
|13
|#2 Surrey
|9
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
The top seeded Lakers and Lions each qualified for the Class B tournament in Minot with region final wins.
|#1 Des Lacs-Burlington
|3
|#2 Renville County
|5
|Final
|#1 Des Lacs-Burlington
|11
|#2 Renville County
|6
|Final
|#1 Bishop Ryan
|13
|#2 Surrey
|9
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now