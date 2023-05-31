Des Lacs-Burlington fought back from adversity to qualify for the final bracket at Corbett Field … dropping game one of the championship series before bouncing back to beat Renville County in game two.

Like Bishop Ryan, DLB has a tough task ahead against the two seed Langdon Area-Edmore Munich who’s playing in a third straight state tournament.

Making a second straight state appearance, postseason experience and early offense are keys to victory for the Lake Show.

“It’s big. It’s not everything but it’s big. We’re going to be cool, calm and collected and ready to play at Corbett,” Senior Carson Yale said.

“We’ve just got to play our best baseball, that’s all it comes down to. We’ve got to on the bats in the first inning, not the sixth inning of the second game,” Junior Ty Hughes said.